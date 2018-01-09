N.B. teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo being awarded medal from Governor General

A New Brunswick teen who inspired others to do good is being honoured by Governor General Julie Payette on behalf of the Queen with a Meritorious Service Decoration.

Becca Schofield first made headlines in December 2016 when she posted a message on her Facebook page, asking people to perform acts of kindness and post the good deeds on social media with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

The Riverview teen has terminal brain cancer and had put the request on her bucket list of things to do before she died.

What followed was an outpouring of support from people around the world, who began to pay it forward in her name.

Now, her long list of honours and awards includes a medal from Rideau Hall.

“She feels very honoured,” said her mother, Anne Schofield. “Every award that she has received has touched her deeply.”

The Schofields received a letter confirming the Meritorious Service Decoration (Civil Division) in December 2017. They do not know who nominated Becca because that information is kept confidential.

The award was created by the Queen to recognize Canadians for “exceptional deeds that bring honour to our country.” Past recipients have included astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield (Ret’d) and Olympian Clara Hughes.

According to the letter from the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, a presentation ceremony will be taking place at a later date.

Schofield says she’s proud of her daughter and everything she has achieved.

“It’s a little overwhelming, all this recognition that she’s getting for that small request that she’s made,” she said. “It’s amazing how one small request can affect so many people. It has a ripple effect.”

Schofield says her daughter is feeling better but is often tired.

“We know the journey is nearing its end,” she said. “We just take it one day at a time.”

