Kelowna housing starts hit record high

Numbers show Kelowna’s housing market is entering into historic territory.

Year-to-date numbers released by CMHC Tuesday reveal there were 2,196 housing starts in Kelowna in 2016.

That number ballooned to 3,577 housing starts in 2017 — for a year-over-year increase of 1381.

CMHC said of the 3,577 housing starts in Kelowna last year, a majority — 2654 — were condominiums and apartments.

That’s the highest amount of residential housing construction in Kelowna since CMHC started recording the numbers in 1977.