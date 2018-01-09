Consumer
January 9, 2018 12:06 pm

Kelowna housing starts hit record high

By Video Journalist  Global News
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
A A

Numbers show Kelowna’s housing market is entering into historic territory.

Year-to-date numbers released by CMHC Tuesday reveal there were 2,196 housing starts in Kelowna in 2016.

That number ballooned to 3,577 housing starts in 2017 — for a year-over-year increase of 1381.

CMHC said of the 3,577 housing starts in Kelowna last year, a majority — 2654 — were condominiums and apartments.

That’s the highest amount of residential housing construction in Kelowna since CMHC started recording the numbers in 1977.

 
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News