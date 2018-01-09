Kelowna housing starts hit record high
A A
Numbers show Kelowna’s housing market is entering into historic territory.
Year-to-date numbers released by CMHC Tuesday reveal there were 2,196 housing starts in Kelowna in 2016.
That number ballooned to 3,577 housing starts in 2017 — for a year-over-year increase of 1381.
CMHC said of the 3,577 housing starts in Kelowna last year, a majority — 2654 — were condominiums and apartments.
That’s the highest amount of residential housing construction in Kelowna since CMHC started recording the numbers in 1977.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.