5 facing firearms-related charges following Dartmouth searches

Halifax Regional Police say three men and two women are facing numerous charges after officers executed two firearms searches in Dartmouth on Monday.

Heavily armed investigators with the Special Enforcement Section and members of the Emergency Response Team executed the search warrants at homes on Canso Lane and Chebucto Lane. Police say they secured the warrants after receiving information there were firearms inside the residences.

According to police, they found several firearms, ammunition and marijuana at the home on Chebucto Lane.

Two men and a woman were arrested without incident from that home.

Tyvon Gerrard Ritcey, 19, faces multiple firearms-related charges, four counts of breaching a court order and one count each of uttering threats, assault and possession of marijuana.

Shiquawn Downey, 20, faces multiple firearms-related charges and two counts of breaching a court order.

Pamela Lynn Ritcey, 43, faces multiple firearms-related charges.

Police say they also located firearms and ammunition at the Canso Lane residence. The lone occupant, a woman, was arrested without incident. A man later turned himself in at police headquarters.

Tanya Lea Cross. 36, and Jeffrey Rozee, 42, face multiple firearms-related charges.

All five people were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.