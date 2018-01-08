Canada
Halifax police arrest 4 people after 2 firearms searches in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police have arrested four people after executing two search warrants in Dartmouth.

Four people were arrested on Monday morning after heavily armed police executed two search warrants in Dartmouth.

According to Halifax Regional Police, investigators with the Special Enforcement Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division executed the warrants after they received information about possible firearms. The two locations were in the area of Canso Lane and Chebucto Lane in Dartmouth.

Two men and two women were taken into custody at the scene.

They are being interviewed at police headquarters and police remain on the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

