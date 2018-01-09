Sears says goodbye to Winnipeg

Sears has officially shut its doors in Winnipeg.

The last two locations at Kildonan Place and St. Vital Centre closed on Monday.

Other locations at Polo Park and Garden City stores shut their doors last year.

Sears started liquidating its assets last fall, a move that put thousands of people out of work.

The hunt will now begin for new businesses to take over those spaces.