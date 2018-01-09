Hamilton Police Services Board chair apologizes after reprimand

The chair of Hamilton’s police services board has issued an apology after being reprimanded by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

The independent oversight agency has ruled that Lloyd Ferguson breached the code of conduct for police board members when he made “unfair” comments during a CHML interview on June 19, 2017.

A complaint was filed by Councillor Matthew Green over comments that Ferguson made about the topic of street checks, when he referenced “an officer having charges laid against him for doing his job.”

The commission’s ruling found Ferguson’s comments suggested the board was tilted in favour of defending police officers, adding that he didn’t clarify that he was stating his own opinion. It also states that his comments were “unfair” to Councillor Green.

The commission imposed a penalty of three weeks’ suspension from the board, which began when the investigation launched in December and ended Monday.

Ferguson’s apology is to Green and “others who may be offended by my remarks.”

“I let my passion for policing and public safety and my utmost respect for the hardworking men and women of Hamilton Police Service, overshadow my duties as a member of the board,” Ferguson said.

Street checks, often referred to as “carding,” is the practice of police stopping and collecting ID from someone not under investigation.

At the time of Ferguson’s comments on CHML, Green had launched a complaint against Hamilton Police, claiming he was racially profiled by an officer who questioned him while he waited for a bus in April 2016.

A ruling has not been issued in regards to that complaint, which was the subject of a disciplinary hearing.