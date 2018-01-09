Police investigating after man found dead in Mississauga park

Peel police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a park in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

Const. Bally Saini said officers were called to Sheridan Park, in the area of Sheridan Park Drive and Homelands Drive, around 8:15 a.m by a passerby who noticed an unresponsive male.

Officers arrived on scene and located the body of a deceased man.

Saini said that police do believe that the circumstances surrounding the death appear to be suspicious.

“We had the coroner attend the scene and we’re working on notifying next of kin.”

Officers are also talking to witnesses and canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.