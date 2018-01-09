Bill Kelly: Wynne’s gambling big that minimum wage hike is a vote getter

As the debate rages in Ontario boardrooms and coffee shops about the effects of the minimum wage increase, you can bet that members of the Wynne government are concerned with a more pressing question: is the minimum wage hike a vote-getter in this year’s election?

The government’s “official” justification for the wage hike is that it was the right thing to do for low-income Ontario workers, but — let’s not kid ourselves — the timing of the legislation had a lot more to do with the upcoming election than any altruistic urge by the government.

READ MORE: Ontario government investigating businesses allegedly breaking new labour laws

It’s really a moot point since the legislation is law now and none of the three political parties would dare to roll it back, although Patrick Brown has promised to delay the next increase if he wins this spring.

Recent polling suggests that 60 per cent of Ontarians support the minimum wage hike and the Wynne Liberals have risen from record low polling numbers and are now neck and neck with the PCs.

READ MORE: Ontario coffee franchise continues to pay above minimum wage, despite province-wide hike

But it’s one thing to answer a pollster’s question; it’s quite another to actually go out and cast a vote in an election.

Premier Wynne is hoping that grateful minimum wage earners will reward her with their votes this spring.

I’m not convinced that will happen, but given the resurrection of Liberal popularity, it may not matter.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News