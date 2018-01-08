John Herdman takes over Canadian men’s soccer program

John Herdman, who led Canada’s women’s soccer team to back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, is taking over the Canadian men’s program.

Soccer Canada announced today that Herdman will run the men’s team effective immediately.

He replaces the departing Octavio Zambrano as head coach.

Herdman took charge of the Canadian women in August 2011 and turned them into one of the world’s top teams.

The women’s national squad rose to a program-high world ranking of fourth under his watch.

He now faces a new challenge turning around a men’s team currently ranked 94th in the world.