Erratic driving complaint leads to drug seizure

A 45-year-old West Kootenay man faces possible drug-related charges after his erratic driving prompted police to pull him over.

A concerned motorist called RCMP just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, reporting a possibly impaired driver in a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck driving along Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

When RCMP pulled the driver over near Brentwood Road, they said there was a bag containing illicit drugs in plain sight.

Police took the driver into custody, seizing just over 100 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, nearly 30 grams of suspected cocaine, almost 7 grams of suspected fentanyl and a dozen grams of marijuana, among other things.

“Thanks to our caller, a potentially dangerous driver and these dangerous drugs have now been removed from our streets,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.

The suspect was remanded into custody over the weekend and is expected to appear in Kelowna’s provincial court on Monday.