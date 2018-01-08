Hockey
January 8, 2018 6:56 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 6:59 pm

Verdun residents create sidewalk rink for kids

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

The rink on Osborne Street just fits within the sidewalk.

Billy Shields/Global News
A A

Osborne Street on the south side of Verdun is usually quiet — but the past week, it’s been the site of skates and scraping shovels. A townhouse on the street is now the site of a homemade skating rink built just off the sidewalk.

The yard belongs to David Socha, who was thinking of ways the neighbours could keep playing with their kids past summertime. “It was just a desire to do the same thing in the winter because everyone is inside,” he said.

“It’s so amazing,” said Kimberly Flowers, a neighbour. “I’ve been living here for nine years and it’s always something special and it’s always for the kids.” In the past, for example, Socha’s stairs were the site of an ice slide.

It took Socha and his neighbours about 15 hours to build in total. Only two things now seem to be a threat to the prospect of winter fun on the ice in Verdun — a potential swerve in temperature slated for Thursday, and kids having to go back to school.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
David Socha
Hockey
Ice
Kimberly Flowers
Osborne
Rink
Sidewalk
sidewalk ice rink
Verdun
Verdun sidewalk ice rink

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News