Verdun residents create sidewalk rink for kids

Osborne Street on the south side of Verdun is usually quiet — but the past week, it’s been the site of skates and scraping shovels. A townhouse on the street is now the site of a homemade skating rink built just off the sidewalk.

I caught up with a group of neighbours in Verdun today who built a skating rink in their front yard. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/DfccRT91NS — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 8, 2018

The yard belongs to David Socha, who was thinking of ways the neighbours could keep playing with their kids past summertime. “It was just a desire to do the same thing in the winter because everyone is inside,” he said.

The rink is complete with two goal posts, but if it were full of adults it would be a little cramped. This was an instance where you had a ringer for a goalie. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/16ch2cjEKE — Billy Shields (@billyshields) January 8, 2018

“It’s so amazing,” said Kimberly Flowers, a neighbour. “I’ve been living here for nine years and it’s always something special and it’s always for the kids.” In the past, for example, Socha’s stairs were the site of an ice slide.

It took Socha and his neighbours about 15 hours to build in total. Only two things now seem to be a threat to the prospect of winter fun on the ice in Verdun — a potential swerve in temperature slated for Thursday, and kids having to go back to school.