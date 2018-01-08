No ‘happily ever after’ as N.S. wedding day ‘message in a bottle’ mystery solved

A wedding day “message in a bottle” mystery has been solved, but it’s not the happy ending many would have hoped.

Danita Sawler of Martin’s Point, N.S., was searching for Frank and Judy, after opening up a bottle her late father had found on a beach off Oak Island.

The note, written on a paper doily, was dated April 15, 2000, and read:

“Frank and Judy were wedd in the sight of God. If this is ever found please know that these two people are extremely happy in their faith and in each other.”

On Monday, a member of Frank’s family contacted Global News and put us in touch with him.

READ MORE: N.S. woman hopes to find couple who sent ‘message in a bottle’ 18 years ago

Frank, whose last name we have agreed to withhold, says he and Judy are no longer together.

“That’s long in the past and I’d rather not dig that up,” he said.

Frank says the couple was indeed married on April 15, 2000, and stayed at the hotel now known as the Atlantica Oak Island Resort & Conference Centre. They wrote the note that evening and sent the bottle out into the water.

“I guess the bottle didn’t go very far,” the Nova Scotia man said.

The couple went their separate ways in 2010 and Frank says he’d rather not have the bottle returned or rehash the past.

He did, however, say the sentiments of that note were very real.

“It was true at the time.”

Follow @RebeccaLau