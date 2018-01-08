Firefighters from downunder climb into drain to pluck ducks from harm

Firefighters with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Australia made an unusual rescue on Monday.

Crews were called to a roadside drain on the Gold Coast after chirps could be heard coming from a gutter.

“Five little ducks went out one day, over the hill and down a drain,” a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page read. “That was the scene confronting our crews this morning on the Gold Coast.”

Five ducklings were pulled to safety after a firefighter climbed into the drain to reach the young birds.

“Thankfully our firefighters were able to waddle in and rescue the ducklings before reuniting them with mother duck, and all without a feather being lost,” the poetic statement added.