Crokicurl begins second season at The Forks
A A
For people looking for a different way to spend time outside, Crokicurl is back at The Forks as part of the Arctic Glacier Winter Park.
The activity is a hybrid sport that combines curling and the table top game crokinole.
It’s free to play but if you are looking to have a turn, you may want to show up early as the game is first come first serve.
For more information on rules and how to play visit The Forks website.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.