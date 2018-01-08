Crokicurl
January 8, 2018 8:41 am

Crokicurl begins second season at The Forks

By Writer / Producer  Global News

The activity is a hybrid sport that combines curling and the table top game crokinole.

File / Global News
A A

For people looking for a different way to spend time outside, ​Crokicurl is back at The Forks as part of the Arctic Glacier Winter Park.

The activity is a hybrid sport that combines curling and the table top game crokinole.

It’s free to play but if you are looking to have a turn, you may want to show up early as the game is first come first serve.

For more information on rules and how to play visit The Forks website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crokicurl
Curling
The Forks
winnipeg
Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News