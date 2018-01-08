Crokicurl begins second season at The Forks

For people looking for a different way to spend time outside, ​Crokicurl is back at The Forks as part of the Arctic Glacier Winter Park.

The activity is a hybrid sport that combines curling and the table top game crokinole.

It’s free to play but if you are looking to have a turn, you may want to show up early as the game is first come first serve.

For more information on rules and how to play visit The Forks website.