Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York City

A fire broke out on the roof of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Manhattan skyscraper, Trump Tower, Monday morning.

New York City fire crews are trying to put out the blaze.

There have been no injuries or evacuations, and Trump is not in the tower, according to reports.

People have taken to social media to post images and video of the blaze, showing smoke rising from the skyscraper.

Trump Tower is on fire pic.twitter.com/qwUTAuBsEW — NYCBMD (@NycBmd) January 8, 2018

Trump tower on fire pic.twitter.com/mQgvpapw5U — Andy Constan (@constanandy) January 8, 2018