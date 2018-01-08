Special weather statement issued for Greater Toronto Area as kids head back to school

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, as snow is expected to impact the morning commute on Monday.

The weather service said snowfall totals will average about 10 centimetres with higher amounts to the northeast of the Great Lakes.

However, Toronto will see lower snowfall amounts of about four to eight centimetres.

The snowfall is expected to taper off later today. Motorists and commuters are being reminded of slippery road conditions.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for areas to the east and northeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where up to 15 centimetres

of snow is expected overnight, with another five centimetres falling by mid-morning.

In the north, snow squalls from Lake Superior are expected to bring up to 15 centimetres of snow to the Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa

areas.

A weather advisory for the Sudbury, Kirkland Lake, Manitoulin and North Bay areas warns snowfall totals off Lake Huron may reach 20

centimetres and could affect Highway 17 and Highway 69.

—With a file from The Canadian Press