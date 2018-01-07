Winnipeg shelters asking for help after holiday rush

The season of giving has come to an end, but that does not mean the needs at Winnipeg’s shelters have dwindled down.

Staff at Main Street Project are reminding people who wish to donate to the various shelters around the city, that right now is one of the most desperate times.

Cindy Titus with Main Street Project said after the holidays, the donations drop.

“Donations tend to die off after the holiday season. But, we still have a need here at Main Street Project. We’re still in the dead of winter,” Titus said.

Titus said Main Street Project has about 200 people a day wake up with them looking for food and clothing.

“We also serve about 4,000 bowls or cups of soup during a month and 5,000 cups of coffee,” Titus said.

For Martina Marcella Ballantione, she said thanks to the shelters around the city she’s been able to survive the cold winter days on the streets.

“You get a meal in your belly, you get a place to sleep, and get clothes,” Ballantione said.

She is asking Winnipeggers to keep the generosity going during this lull in donations.

“Don’t forget us. Just donate more stuff: what we need out in the streets. Please help us,” Ballantione said.

For Kerry Lee Mcgowan, he said something as simple as a donated pair of socks goes a long way for himself and his friends.

“A pair of socks can make all the different between staying upright and walking all winter and being in a hospital,” Mcgowan said.

Titus said if you don’t need it, donate it. Main Street Project is always looking for more food and clothing donations.

Currently, Titus said there is a lack of underwear, towels, and men’s jeans or pants.