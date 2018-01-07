World
January 7, 2018 3:23 pm
Updated: January 7, 2018 3:26 pm

Battle for Charles Manson’s remains, estate headed for courtroom

By Don Thompson The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Death certificate says Charles Manson died of heart failure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The fight over the estate and body of apocalyptic cult leader Charles Manson has fragmented into at least three competing camps that could cash in on songs he wrote that were used by The Beach Boys and Guns N’ Roses.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday will begin trying to sort out at least two conflicting wills and claims to his estate by a purported son, grandson and pen pal.

READ MORE: ‘You have a collect call from Charles Manson’, Calgary filmmaker recalls conversations with cult leader

At stake are commercial rights to the mass murderer’s name, image and mementos that can fetch thousands of dollars from so-called murderabilia collectors.

WATCH: What was it like to be a member of the Manson family?

Manson died at age 83 in November nearly a half-century after he orchestrated the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight other people.

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston recalls childhood encounter with Charles Manson: ‘I was within his grasp’

Two people hold wills they claim Manson signed, though a friend says Manson left no will.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

