‘Jasper in January’ festival starts this week

This month is a terrific time to travel up to the mountains. It’s almost Jasper in January festival time. Three full weekends are dedicated to special events.

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 11, a broad variety of Rocky Mountain winter activities and amusements take place, starting with big tire mountain biking, with a full race on Friday. Other activities include ice climbing 101 guided by professionals, snowshoeing and dog sledding on Pyramid Lake, and of course beer drinking.

The second weekend of Jasper in January will begin on Jan. 18. It is classified as ‘appetite weekend’ and features a wine tasting attraction called ‘Wine in Winter’.

“We have over 25 wine reps on hand where you can taste wines from around the world. It’s an all time favorite,” says Jasper Tourism’s Estelle Blanchette.

Marmot Basin ski venue has been expanded.

“Tres Hombres, has been in the works for some time, but is finally opened for skiers and snowboarders. It’s the longest uninterrupted line at Marmot basin,” continued Blanchette. “We are thrilled to have that open.”

The final weekend of Jasper in January begins on Jan. 26 and is dedicated to the arts.

Add a variety of athletics including yoga classes, fireworks, a street party on the final Saturday night, gourmet dining, ice bars, skiing and boarding at Marmot Basin, and Jasper in January continues to attract fun seekers every winter.

Find out more on the Tourism Jasper website.​