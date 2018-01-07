Stockholm man dies after picking up object near subway that detonated in his hand

Swedish national broadcaster SVT says a man has died after he picked up an unidentified object from the ground near a subway station in Stockholm that detonated in his hand.

Swedish police could not immediately confirm the death.

Stockholm region police spokesman Sven-Erik Olsson says the explosion took place Sunday morning just outside the Varby Gard subway station in Huddinge – a residential district in greater Stockholm.

He says a woman with the man received minor wounds to her face and both legs from the blast. Police are examining the object.

“The man was seriously hurt injured after he picked up something from the ground and this device exploded,” Olsson said, adding that experts were examining the object.

The Swedish tabloids Aftonbladet and Expressen claimed the device may have been a hand grenade but Olsson dismissed that as speculation.

The man, in his 60s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries while the woman, in her mid-40s, received “minor wounds” to face and both legs, Olsson said.