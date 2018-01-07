Flames defeat the Ducks 3-2

Story highlights Dougie Hamilton scores late winner, Flames hold on to beat Ducks 3-2.

Dougie Hamilton scored with 16 seconds left in the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Hamilton took a pass from Micheal Ferland and then tucked a shot past Anaheim goalie John Gibson to give the Flames their third straight win.

Ferland and Mark Giordano also scored for the Flames , while Mike Smith made 27 save to pick up his 17th win of the season.

Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Getzlaf scored goals in the third for the Ducks , who trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Anaheim goalie John Gibson finished with 28 saves.

Giordano had a great chance to open the scoring 27 seconds into the first period when he one-timed a pass from Matthew Tkachuk on net, but Gibson kicked out his left pad to make the save.

Next up, the Flames hit the road to take on the Wild at Xcel Energy Center