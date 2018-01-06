Saskatoon Blades melt Kootenay Ice 4-2, extend win streak to 7

The Saskatoon Blades won their seventh straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Kootenay Ice to extend their largest win streak of the season, and their longest since 2013.

Gage Ramsay scored two in the first period (3:07, 12:46), his third and fourth goals of the season, to give the Blades an early 2-0 lead.

Josh Paterson added a late-period goal with a sharp angle shot from the right corner as Saskatoon led 3-0 after one period of play. It was Paterson’s 20th goal of the season, and his 13th point in the last seven games for the Blades.

Goalie Nolan Maier made his seventh straight start in net, and was on his way to notching his second shutout of the season, when two Ice goals in the last 5:00 minutes of play spoiled it for the rookie. Maier stopped 27 Kootenay Ice shots.

The Blades are now two points ahead of the Regina Pats in the first Eastern Conference wild card playoff spot. Saskatoon trails the Brandon Wheat Kings by eight points in the East Division, and the two clubs face off in their fifth of eight meetings this season in Manitoba on Sunday.