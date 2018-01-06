Official send off for Canadian Olympic Team held in the Okanagan

Thousands of people headed to Big White Ski Resort to meet athletes heading to the Olympics.

Fans were able to wish future Olympians well on their journey to the winter games in Pyeongchang, which begin Feb. 9.

“A lot of Canadians don’t know our athletes until those two weeks in February every four years, and so this is a way to elevate and put them in front of the nation, and for the nation to show their appreciation and love for the athletes that are going over to fly the flag,” four-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser said.

Chris Overhalt, Canadian Olympic Team CEO, said although athletes are dispersed across the country, this is a good opportunity for them to come together and meet fans.

“They have a chance to of course travel the world, and are still in many ways competing and qualifying to be on the Olympic team. Any chance to gather our fans with our athletes is a great moment,” he said.

The event also included a performance by the Canadian band July Talk.