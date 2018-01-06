Kelowna Rockets’ winning streak comes to an end

The Kelowna Rockets lost 6-4 to the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night, the team that bumped them from the WHL playoffs last season.

The loss ends the Rockets’ six game winning streak and 13 game winning streak on home ice following a 5-4 win over the Tri-City Americans Wednesday at Prospera Place.

James Porter faced 27 shots on goal. His record drops to 16-6-2-0. Kelowna attempted 30 shots on Seattle.

Leif Mattson, Gordie Ballhorn, Kyle Topping and Carsen Twarynski with goals for the Rockets.

Kelowna’s record falls to 24-12-2-1.

The Rockets hit the road to play the Calgary Hitmen 3 p.m. Sunday.