Close call involving flying tires in West Kelowna

No one was hurt when a pair of tires came off a semi on a busy stretch of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

The potentially dangerous incident happened around noon on Highway 97 and Daimler Drive.

A woodchip hauler was southbound when suddenly its tandem wheels went flying across the highway.

One tire hit a southbound pick-up truck and damaged the back of it, the other flew across the median striking another commercial vehicle.

The incident slowed traffic temporarily along that corridor.