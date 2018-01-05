Crime
January 5, 2018 9:33 am

Guelph man charged with arson after residential garage fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Guelph Police
Police in Guelph, Ont., say a man has been charged after a fire in a residential garage.

Investigators say they were called to the fire at about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire department says that while nobody was seriously hurt in the fire, one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Police say a 24-year-old Guelph man has been charged with arson endangering life and is being held for a bail hearing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

