Guelph man charged with arson after residential garage fire
Police in Guelph, Ont., say a man has been charged after a fire in a residential garage.
Investigators say they were called to the fire at about 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The fire department says that while nobody was seriously hurt in the fire, one person was treated for smoke inhalation.
Police say a 24-year-old Guelph man has been charged with arson endangering life and is being held for a bail hearing.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
