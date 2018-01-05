‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek undergoes brain surgery, takes medical leave from show

Taping of the game show “Jeopardy” has been temporarily suspended after longtime host, Alex Trebek recently underwent brain surgery to remove blood clots. But he assured fans he is coming back to the show soon.

On Thursday, the Canadian-born host appeared in a video on the “Jeopardy” Facebook page Thursday to announce that he’d had the surgery during the show’s holiday break.

“I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago,” Trebek said in the video while sporting a “Jeopardy” baseball cap.

“Surgery was performed,” he said “After two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy’ programs very, very soon.”

He did not give a specific time for when he might return to the show.

Trebek‘s medical leave of absence is not expected to affect the broadcast schedule for the show, which is taped months in advance.

The 77-year-old host was born in Sudbury, Ont., and went on to host “Jeopardy” in 1984.

The syndicated program “Jeopardy” is viewed by 23 million people each week, making it the top-rated quiz show on U.S. television.

— With files from Reuters