HP recalls batteries for Notebook computers, mobile workstations due to fire hazard

HP Inc. announced a recall of batteries in its Notebook line of computers due to fire hazards and overheating issues, report Health Canada and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC).

The recall involves lithium-ion batteries compatible with HP11, HP ENVY m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4 et Studio G3) , HP x360 310 G2, HP ProBook 64x (G2 et G3), HP ProBook 65x (G2 et G3), and HP ZBook Studio G4. The batteries were both sold with Notebook computers and were also sold separately as replacement batteries.

According to a notice posted on the Health Canada website and HP’s website, the batteries have the potential to overheat and burn device owners, or cause a fire hazard.

Batteries affected by this recall contain bar codes beginning with the following; 6GAVV, 6EZPC, 6FDWN, 6EZZE, 6EZZF, 6EVXH, 6ETGL, 6FSRV, 6FWBF, 6FWBH. Not all batteries with these bar codes were affected.

While in Canada, there has only been one report of a notebook catching fire with no reports of injuries, in the United States, there have been eight reports of batteries overheating, catching fire or melting.

In a notice posted by US CPSC, the eight reports of overheating battery packs included three reports of property damage totaling US$4,500 with one report of a minor injury involving a first-degree burn to the hand.

READ MORE: Avoid romaine lettuce, consumers in eastern Canada told after E. coli outbreak

Approximately 2,600 batteries were sold in Canada, 50,000 were sold in the United States and 1,900 were sold in Mexico. The recalled batteries were sold from December 2015 to December 2017.

In 2016, HP recalled 2,600 lithium-ion batteries sold in Canada, 41,000 sold in the United States and 4,500 sold in Mexico due to overheating and fire hazard issues. In January 2017, HP expanded that recall to include an additional 5,700 batteries sold in Canada, 142,900 batteries sold in the United States and 8,500 sold in Mexico.

READ MORE: B.C. woman says appliance recalls need to be taken seriously after house burns down due to faulty stove

Health Canada advises consumers who own the HP computers listed or have purchased the batteries listed in the notice, to stop using the products immediately until they’ve contacted HP Inc. Canada to determine whether their batteries are affected, and order a free replacement battery if required.

For more information and to determine if their product is affected, consumers may visit the HP Battery Recall website or telephone HP Inc. Canada toll-free at 1-888-202-4320 from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm CST Monday to Friday.