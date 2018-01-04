Money
January 4, 2018 6:55 pm

Aurora Cannabis stake in CanniMed rises to 2.7% after buying more shares

By Staff The Canadian Press

Cannabis seedlings at an Aurora Cannabis facility.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB) says it has increased its stake in competitor CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED) by buying 91,800 common shares, taking its total to 657,800 or about 2.7 per cent of the outstanding share pool.

Edmonton-based Aurora says its purchases were made in connection with its offer in November to purchase all of the common shares of CanniMed, a takeover that has been aggressively resisted by the target company.

It says the highest price paid for CanniMed shares on Thursday was $23.99 and it has paid an average price of $22.98 per share in the three purchases of its campaign starting last Friday.

Aurora has said it’s allowed to buy up to about five per cent of the Saskatoon-headquartered CanniMed’s stock on the open market.

On Wednesday, CanniMed urged shareholders not to sell, arguing Aurora’s hostile proposed all-stock deal has had a detrimental effect on its share price.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

