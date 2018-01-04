Man and woman facing drug, theft charges after vehicle stolen from northwest Calgary

Police investigating a stolen vehicle taken from a home in Calgary’s Edgemont neighbourhood have charged a man and a woman with more than a dozen drug and theft-related offences.

Investigators said officers arrested the pair on Dec. 29, 2017 after a woman seen driving the vehicle entered a gym in the 12800 block of 48 Street S.E. and stole keys and a wallet from one of the lockers. Police said she cut the lock off the locker before stealing the items and left in the same stolen vehicle.

Officers followed the vehicle to the 8000 block of 33 Avenue N.W., where the woman and a man were taken into custody.

“Members of the tactical unit and canine unit also assisted in the arrest,” a media statement read.

Police said the woman had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her possession when she was arrested and that the man was in possession of methamphetamine and “stolen identity documents.”

“A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of break-and-enter tools and the wallet stolen earlier from the gym,” the police statement read.

Investigators said the vehicle had been taken during a break and enter on Dec. 24, 2017, in Edgemont.

Jessi Dawn Byron, 23, of Calgary, faces a string of charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of methamphetamine and possession of break-in instruments.

She is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11.

Johnathon Leslie Bartram, 35, of Calgary, also faces a long list of charges, including possession of body armour without a valid permit, possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of identity documents.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.

The Calgary Police Service said Thursday it designated one of its five District Operations Teams (DOTs) to focus solely on auto theft, as it recognized that “a majority of stolen vehicles are driven in a very dangerous and reckless manner.”