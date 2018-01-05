Peterborough residents head outdoors as winter holiday winds down

Forget the bone-chilling temperatures that have settled over the city. Many Peterborough residents are embracing the outdoors as the winter holidays wind down.

That was evident on Armour Hill on Thursday afternoon. The site’s reputation as a lean, mean tobogganing run was the big draw for sisters Karah and Khloe Huizinga.

“You go so fast, and it’s really steep and high,” Karah said.

The pair was trying to get a few more runs in before their holidays were up — they’re heading back to public school on Monday.

And while they both said they were having plenty of fun heading down the hill, Karah said they could do without the long haul back-up.

“I wish there was a ladder thing that you could put your tube on, or your sled, like an elevator like at the mall, and it would just walk you up,” she said.

David Johnston said he hoped to get in a few good trips down the hill while there was still time.

“To be honest, we started out at Chemong, but then we ended up at Armour because it’s steeper, it’s faster, it’s awesome,” he said.

The Peterborough canal was an equally popular place to be Thursday, with dozens of people out for a skate under the iconic Lift Lock.

“We played hockey, we love doing it, it’s our favourite,” said Kira Corcoran, who was playing with her sister Ally. “We practice rollerblading at home with our sticks.”

The green flag, signaling that the canal was safe for skating, went up earlier this week.