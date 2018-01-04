Queen’s hockey Gaels look to second half of season as ‘a sprint, not a marathon’

The Queen’s Gaels look forward to the second half of the Ontario University hockey season.

In the first half, things did not go as planned for the defending Eastern Conference champions.

They were decimated by injuries to their defence and lost goaltender Kevin Bailie for a lengthy period of time.

The Gaels are currently tied for fifth place in the standings with University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) of Oshawa and will play the Ridgebacks this weekend at the Memorial Centre.

Queen’s captain Spencer Abraham says the second half is a sprint and not a marathon. “We have to come out strong, right out of the gate because losing a point or two will take you right out of contention for home-ice advantage in the playoffs,” says the fourth-year OUA veteran from Campbellville, Ont.

“Everybody, including ourselves felt that we were the team to beat this year but injuries derailed our progress,” said the OHL graduate of the Erie Otters.

Abraham says the adversity has made them a better team and they enter the second half of the season with a chip on their shoulders.

“Were a lot better than our record indicates and we plan to prove it over the next couple of months.”

