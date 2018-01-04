Canadian Red Cross calls for Nova Scotia volunteers to help with winter storm season

The Canadian Red Cross in Nova Scotia is looking to bolster its volunteer roster to help confront the busy — and blustery — winter season.

Disaster management coordinator Nicholas Williams said the Red Cross currently has just over 220 volunteers in Nova Scotia, but would like to add even more to ensure the proper supports are in place.

“We are coming into the winter season, which is a prime time for disasters with power outages,” Williams said.

READ MORE: Majority of Canadians unprepared for a winter emergency: poll

The Red Cross helps people displaced by flood, fire and other disasters. A shortfall of volunteers can impact the organization’s emergency response efforts. Williams said a prime example was this past summer, when B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan were all dealing with wildfires.

“We’re just sort of looking to build up our workforce capacity so that we’re still able to help those in the local communities who need assistance, and then still have the opportunity to send our volunteers nationally when there’s a call as well,” Williams said.

READ MORE: Okanagan Red Cross volunteer receives top honour

As for Thursday’s storm, Williams said the Red Cross is working with local municipalities, Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office, and other partner organizations to determine whether and where its services might be needed.

Volunteer application forms are available on the Red Cross website.