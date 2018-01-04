Freezing rain warning for Howe Sound, Whistler and North Coast

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Howe Sound, Whistler, the North Coast and the area of Smithers and Terrace.

This freezing rain is due to warm, moist air from an approaching Pacific front moving over a shallow layer of arctic air.

Environment Canada says periods of freezing rain are forecast to develop late this afternoon and will continue tonight and Friday morning. The temperature is expected to rise above the freezing mark near noon Friday.

A few millimetres of ice accretion is expected.

When an ice storm swept through the Fraser Valley last week, some customers were without power for days due to downed power lines and frozen falling branches.

Some Fraser Valley residents lost power for as long as four days as the region received 40 to 50 millimetres of freezing rain over the course of 42 hours.