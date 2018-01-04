Vernon film studio location now up for sale

It appears the dream of a film studio in a former Vernon, B.C. factory has died.
In 2016, Okanagan Studios announced it was transforming the industrial space on Kosmina Road into Vernon’s first film studio.
READ MORE: Okanagan’s first film studio a big break for local industry
It was hoped the studio would pave the way for bigger productions to shoot exclusively in the Okanagan.
However, the 3.71 acre lot and two buildings are now up for sale for $5.75 million.
READ MORE: Kelowna getting film studio
Okanagan Studios was not immediately available for comment.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.