Vernon film studio location now up for sale

It appears the dream of a film studio in a former Vernon, B.C. factory has died.

In 2016, Okanagan Studios announced it was transforming the industrial space on Kosmina Road into Vernon’s first film studio.

It was hoped the studio would pave the way for bigger productions to shoot exclusively in the Okanagan.

However, the 3.71 acre lot and two buildings are now up for sale for $5.75 million.

Okanagan Studios was not immediately available for comment.