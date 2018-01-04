Entertainment
January 4, 2018 9:08 am

British Vogue under fire after ‘race’ issue features 2 white actors on the cover

By Shakiel Mahjouri ETCanada.com

Actresses Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman on the cover of British Vogue's 'race' copy.

British Vogue / ET Canada
A A

British Vogue‘s latest magazine cover is being criticized by some as tone deaf.

Fashion stylist Edward Enniful’s appointment as British Vogue‘s first black editor was well celebrated, but the publication’s special Hollywood February issue does not seem too progressive.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Taylor Swift covers British Vogue

The photo stars actresses Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman on the cover — yet it features a cover line reading: “Why We Need to Talk About Race.”

Adding further confusion, British Vogue celebrated “Hollywood’s New Era” with a list of mostly white actresses.

READ MORE: Naomi Campbell throws shade at British Vogue

Enniful’s promotion to editor-in-chief of the magazine sparked big expectation’s for British Vogue‘s first black, queer male editor.

The 45-year-old delivered with his first cover featuring Model of the Year Adwoa Aboah in a stunning headscarf, but his new photo elicited a disappointed reaction from users on social media.

Enninful and British Vogue have not commented on the criticism as of this writing.

© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
british vogue
british vogue cover
british vogue februrary cover
british vogue margot robbie
british vogue nicole kidman
british vogue race
Margot Robbie
Nicole Kidman
Vogue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News