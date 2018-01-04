British Vogue under fire after ‘race’ issue features 2 white actors on the cover

British Vogue‘s latest magazine cover is being criticized by some as tone deaf.

Fashion stylist Edward Enniful’s appointment as British Vogue‘s first black editor was well celebrated, but the publication’s special Hollywood February issue does not seem too progressive.

The photo stars actresses Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman on the cover — yet it features a cover line reading: “Why We Need to Talk About Race.”

Adding further confusion, British Vogue celebrated “Hollywood’s New Era” with a list of mostly white actresses.

Enniful’s promotion to editor-in-chief of the magazine sparked big expectation’s for British Vogue‘s first black, queer male editor.

The 45-year-old delivered with his first cover featuring Model of the Year Adwoa Aboah in a stunning headscarf, but his new photo elicited a disappointed reaction from users on social media.

"why we need to talk about race" pic.twitter.com/OjIkmhitCi — laia. (@geometricsleep) January 3, 2018

The need is very much there, apparently! https://t.co/YODj3dXfuV — Connie Wang (@conniewang) January 3, 2018

???? yt cover, all but one cover list of "hollywoods new era" but ????? idk how i feel about this this is very "fashion capitalizing on activism" pic.twitter.com/bpuP9WjwRN — Diva Mukherji (@divamukherji) January 3, 2018

What in God’s name… It’s 2018 and @BritishVogue and @wmag are doing collaborative covers. Print really is dead. pic.twitter.com/aeGBJusnFy — Michael. (@yosoymichael) January 4, 2018

@BritishVogue says "we need to talk about race" on new cover featuring Nicole Kidman & Margot Robbie. OKkkkkkk then…. — AdKid (@ADtesh) January 4, 2018

Did British #Vogue really put 'why we need to talk about race' as a coverline on a cover featuring two blonde & blue eyed actresses? Really?! 📚📸 — Babette Radclyffe-T (@chicstranger) January 4, 2018

British Vogue: “Why we need to talk about race”

Also British Vogue: *Features two white actresses on the cover* https://t.co/2gD3DaKzZ1 — kris (@ilovemiuself) January 3, 2018

Enninful and British Vogue have not commented on the criticism as of this writing.