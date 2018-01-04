British Vogue under fire after ‘race’ issue features 2 white actors on the cover
British Vogue‘s latest magazine cover is being criticized by some as tone deaf.
Fashion stylist Edward Enniful’s appointment as British Vogue‘s first black editor was well celebrated, but the publication’s special Hollywood February issue does not seem too progressive.
READ MORE: Taylor Swift covers British Vogue
The photo stars actresses Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman on the cover — yet it features a cover line reading: “Why We Need to Talk About Race.”
Introducing the Hollywood Special February 2018 issue of #NewVogue starring @MargotRobbie and Nicole Kidman, photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by @edward_enninful in a special collaboration with @wmag, with story by Lynn Hirschberg. Robbie wears @LouisVuitton and Kidman @Dior, both wear @lacrasiagloves. On newsstands January 5
Adding further confusion, British Vogue celebrated “Hollywood’s New Era” with a list of mostly white actresses.
READ MORE: Naomi Campbell throws shade at British Vogue
Enniful’s promotion to editor-in-chief of the magazine sparked big expectation’s for British Vogue‘s first black, queer male editor.
The 45-year-old delivered with his first cover featuring Model of the Year Adwoa Aboah in a stunning headscarf, but his new photo elicited a disappointed reaction from users on social media.
Enninful and British Vogue have not commented on the criticism as of this writing.
© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.