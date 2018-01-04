Kelowna Rockets edge out Tri-City Americans 5-4
Lucky number 13 pulled through for the Kelowna Rockets as they won 5-4 over the Tri City Americans for their thirteenth win on home ice Wednesday night.
The win helps solidify the WHL Rockets’ first place position in the west with a record of 24-11-2-1.
Conner Bruggen-Cate and Carsen Twarynski each had two goals for Kelowna while Nolan Foote scored once to help the Rockets win.
James Porter’s record improves to 16-5-2-0 after stopping 24 of 28 shots he faced.
The Rockets out shot the Americans 36-28.
Kelowna hosts the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday at Prospera Place.
