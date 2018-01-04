Collision in Mission leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Mission.

The Mission RCMP says it happened Wednesday evening on Lougheed Highway just west of Shook Street.

The condition of the driver of the other vehicle, and whether there were any other passengers, remains unclear.

Mounties say the cause of the crash is now under investigation.

Highway 7 remains closed in both directions between Shook Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, with no estimated time of reopening.

