Canada
January 4, 2018 12:44 am
Updated: January 4, 2018 12:46 am

Collision in Mission leaves 1 dead

By and CKNW

The collision happened on Lougheed Highway, just west of Shook Street.

Curtis Kreklau
A A

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Mission.

The Mission RCMP says it happened Wednesday evening on Lougheed Highway just west of Shook Street.

The condition of the driver of the other vehicle, and whether there were any other passengers, remains unclear.

Mounties say the cause of the crash is now under investigation.

Highway 7 remains closed in both directions between Shook Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, with no estimated time of reopening.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Collision
fatal collision mission
Fatal Crash
fatal crash mission
one person dead
one person dead collision
one person dead crash
one person dead crash mission

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News