One Tim Hortons franchise will reportedly no longer give paid breaks after Ontario minimum wage hike

Now that the increase to Ontario’s minimum wage has arrived, the owners of a Tim Hortons in Cobourg, Ont., are drawing criticism for their cost-cutting measures.

A photo posted to Facebook by a customer shows a letter he says was handed out to staff that states that paid breaks are being eliminated as well as a number of other incentives and cuts to employee benefits.

“These changes are due to the increase of wages to $14.00 minimum wage on January 1, 2018, then $15.00 per hour on January 1, 2019, as well as the lack of assistance and financial help from our Head Office and from the Government,” the letter states.

The letter was signed “Jeri, Ron and Lisa.” Global News wasn’t able to reach the owners of the Cobourg location for comment, but a Tim Hortons spokesperson did provide a statement.

“Almost all of our restaurants in Canada are independently owned and operated by small business Owners who are responsible for handling all employment matters,” the statement read. “Including all policies for benefits and wages, for their restaurants.”

The statement added that “restaurant owners are expected to comply with all applicable laws and regulations within their jurisdiction.”

Martin Sherris, the president of The Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce doesn’t agree with that cost-cutting measure, but understands the concern business-owners have about the increase to $14 an hour.

“We’ve had many of our businesses vocalize the fact that they will have to find a way to mitigate the cost,” Sherris said.

Some businesses, like the Tir Nan Og on Ontario Street in Kingston, have had to raise prices to cope with higher wages.

The manager of the downtown pub said customers can expect to pay about six per cent more for menu items, but that eliminating staff or some of their incentives was not an option.

“The whole idea behind the wage increase is to make things more equitable,” Gary Cork said. “We certainly don’t want any negative spin-off to happen to our staff as a result.”