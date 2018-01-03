Hamilton LRT hangs in the balance of two 2018 elections

Some recent comments made by Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger about the future of LRT has stirred up the debate again.

He said that the future of the project may hang in the balance of the next two elections — the provincial election in June and the municipal election in October.

Eisenberger says filling the available seats with pro-LRT politicians would help to secure the project, adding it will remain in doubt until shovels are in the ground.

LRT opponent Donna Skelly says the opposite could be true well; electing those against LRT could derail the project.

The current city councillor and Tory candidate adds “the Conservatives are guaranteeing that money, in the order of $600,000 to $700,000, stays in Hamilton and council will decide how to use it. If they want it to be spent on LRT, it will be spent on LRT. However, it does not have to be spent on LRT. If council chooses to spend the money on infrastructure and enhanced transit, they can then spend the money on improved infrastructure and transit.”

But, that’s not exactly what Tory Leader Patrick Brown told CHML’s Scott Thompson in November after the Conservative Party’s platform was released.

He said “it’s going to be up to Hamiltonians to decide what’s best for Hamilton. And as long as it’s the will of Hamilton city council, I’m going to continue to support it. Right now, there’s a clear vote of Hamilton city council saying this is their top transit priority. I will make sure those dollars are there and will honour the commitment of the province of Ontario.”

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla is not convinced, saying, “Frankly, the Conservatives have never been fans of Hamilton, because Hamilton has never been fans of the Conservatives. If they do win, I think the money would be in jeopardy.”

The provincial election is June 7 and the municipal vote is Oct. 22.