California police save chickens from ‘crossing the road’

It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue nearly 20 chickens that ran through highway lanes near Los Angeles.

Officer say the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell from the back of a truck.

The agency tweeted photos and video of the chickens on the highway and a motorcycle officer collecting them.

ICYMI, this morning: CHiPs rescuing chicks on I-605. “10-15 (Officer has in-custody) times 17…chickens, that is!” #WhyDidTheChickenCrossTheRoad#WeLikeFastFood but not on the freeway! Chicken-wrangling video in follow-up tweet. 🐓💨🚓pic.twitter.com/cIoDHgNNx9 — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) January 2, 2018

Officers managed to rescue 17 birds. Two died.

The driver transporting the chickens was unaware that the birds had fallen off the truck and did not stop.