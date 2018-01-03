Kelowna townhouse fire forces several residents to evacuate

Several Kelowna residents have been forced from their homes as a result of an early morning fire Wednesday.

The fire broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. in a townhouse in the 1200 block of Cameron Avenue — off Gordon Drive near Guisachan Road.

“The first arriving unit reported flames coming out the front of a ground floor deck of a two-storey townhouse,” Platoon Captain Tim Light said in a news release.

“The fire was deep seated upon the arrival of the fire department and proved difficult to extinguish. The fire did extensive damage to several units of the complex,” Light said.

He said the BC Transit Authority supplied a bus for residents affected by the fire. They were taken to the Salvation Army building in Kelowna.

Light said a total of six units were affected by the fire — some with extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Light said there were reports of one resident transported to hospital but he has yet to confirm the report.