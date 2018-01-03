Joshua Boyle appears in court, case adjourned until next week

Former hostage Joshua Boyle appeared briefly via teleconference in an Ottawa courthouse Wednesday morning as his lawyers asked the judge for more time to come up with plans for seeking bail.

Boyle, who appeared alert and aware in his appearance before the court in an orange jumpsuit from the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Facility, will remain in police custody for the time being and while it had been expected his mother would appear before the court today, that did not happen.

Further details on a date for a bail hearing are expected Monday once Boyle’s lawyers present their plans to the judge.

In a prepared statement, lawyers Lawrence Greenspon and Eric Granger said Boyle “is presumed innocent of all charges. He has no criminal record and has never been in trouble with the police.”

The legal team said it is now waiting to receive more information about the allegations “so that we can respond to them appropriately in court in defending Mr. Boyle. As the matter is currently before the courts, we have no further comments at this time, and Mr. Boyle will not be making any statements.”

In an emailed statement sent to the Toronto Star late Tuesday, Boyle’s wife Caitlan Coleman also refused to address the charges directly. According to the paper, Coleman said her husband is responsible for his own actions, but “ultimately it is the strain and trauma he was forced to endure for so many years and the effects that that had on his mental state that is most culpable for this.”

Boyle is charged with eight counts of assault, two counts of sexual assault, one count of uttering a death threat, two counts of unlawful confinement, and one count of forcing an individual to ingest a noxious substance – in this case, the sleep-inducing anti-depressant trazodone.

Boyle also faces one count of misleading a peace officer by trying to convince them that another individual was suicidal in order to “divert suspicion from himself,” according to court documents.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. The identity or identities of the victim or victims are protected by a publication ban.

The Boyle family became the subject of international headlines last fall after a daring rescue mission freed them from captivity in Pakistan. They were held both in Pakistan and Afghanistan during their ordeal.

Boyle, Coleman and their three young children are now living in Ottawa.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between Oct. 14 – the day after the family returned to Canada – and Dec. 30, according to court documents.

One government official told Global News that a December meeting between the Boyle family and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had been requested by the family, and that it is normal for the prime minister to accept requests to meet from Canadians who have been detained abroad.

