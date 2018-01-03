Canada
January 3, 2018 5:41 am

Windstorm in France leaves thousands without electricity

By Staff The Associated Press

The French flag flies over the Elysee Palace as storm clouds loom in Paris, France, 03 January 2018.

EPA/IAN LANGSDON
A A

PARIS – France’s national electricity provider says a violent windstorm has left some 200,000 households without electricity across the country, including 30,000 in the Paris region.

The windstorm, Eleanor, battered northern France Wednesday with winds reaching over 140 kilometres per hour. Photos of destroyed cars, collapsed scaffolding and uprooted trees have appeared across social media.

Some 2,000 agents have been deployed to reconnect the energy supplies in the 49 French departments that have been placed on high alert.

READ MORE: One dead in massive pileup on interstate near Buffalo

Winds of up to 117 km/h also battered Paris’ biggest airport Charles de Gaulle. Paris’ airport authority said that flights have been disrupted with slight delays stemming from precautions being taken to safely get travellers into aircraft.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
France
France Electrictiy
France Windstorm
Paris Electricity
Paris Windstorm

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News