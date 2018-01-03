Maple Ridge educator urging you to get free naloxone kit in case of an emergency

Go out and get a naloxone kit: that’s what a Maple Ridge educator wants everyone to do in 2018, even if people think they don’t need one.

Vice-chair of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board Susan Carr has been advocating for naloxone training in all B.C. schools, but with no luck.

She’s now asking you to take initiative.

READ MORE: Fentanyl, crack, luxury cars and cash seized in Maple Ridge drug bust

“I don’t see the problem in going into the pharmacy now and getting one and getting trained. And that way there is at least one person in a school in case something happens.”

In December, the government announced free naloxone kits at pharmacies around the province.

“The ones that are using casually, the weekend users, the ones that nobody else knows that they use, the ones that are using and dying alone. If you can just walk into a pharmacy and get a kit, and maybe that can help that population.”

The latest statistics from the BC Coroners Service show more than 1200 people died from an illicit drug overdose between January and October last year.