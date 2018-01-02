Canada
January 2, 2018 4:48 pm

Blaze rips through multiple buildings in the Sud-Ouest

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

About 125 firefighters were called to the five-alarm fire.

The Canadian Press
A A

A huge five-alarm fire ravaged three buildings in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the blaze started in a building on Saint-Charles Street, near Charlevoix Street in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.

The flame ignited in a six-home block and quickly spread to two triplexes.

All the buildings were evacuated, with five people brought to a bus to warm up.

There were no reported injuries.

“Officers are there for security purposes for the fire department and for traffic duty,” said Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for the Montreal police.

About 125 firefighters were called to the five-alarm fire.

Authorities said they had a difficult time fighting the blaze because of the cold temperatures.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5-alarm fire
Jean-Pierre Brabant
Montreal Fire Department
Montreal fires
Montreal Police
Pointe Saint-Charles
Sud Ouest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News