Alberta man who died snowboarding in Montana lived ‘at full speed’

A 28-year-old Alberta man, who died while snowboarding on Montana’s Whitefish Mountain this weekend, is being remembered as a man who lived every day as a new adventure.

Scott Hornstra lived in Edmonton but was originally from Rocky Mountain House.

He died Saturday in a tree well incident at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

“Scott was doing what he loved,” his sister Carly Hornstra told Global News on Tuesday.

“No matter where he was going, it was at full speed and with all his heart,” she said.

“He lived life on the edge. Each day was a new adventure. He was never able to sit… loved his many hobbies and loved his family and friends even more.

“He was the kind of man that once you met, you would never forget.”

In a statement issued on Dec. 31, Whitefish Mountain Resort said any death at the site impacts the entire community.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident,” spokeswoman Christina Polumbus said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends as they cope during this difficult time.

“This accident is another unfortunate reminder that tree wells are an inherent risk of the sport.”

Tree wells are holes that form around the base of a tree while snow accumulates.

WATCH: Father rescues son trapped in tree well snow

“We encourage our guests to take extra caution when skiing in the trees and deep snow. Ski with a partner and keep them in sight. Call ski patrol immediately if someone is missing. Be as precise as you can in describing the trail name and location as well as the description of the missing person,” the statement reads.

“We will continue to help our guests understand the risks and encourage educating themselves on this subject.”

Friends said Hornstra loved to travel and explore and had a zest for life.

“He was a fierce friend who showed loyalty regardless of the situation,” Mark Clauson shared in a message on Facebook. “I was lucky enough to spend a lot of time with Scott and witnessed firsthand his endearing love and enthusiasm for life.”

A celebration of life is being held for Hornstra on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church in Rocky Mountain House.