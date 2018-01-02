Winnipeg holiday checkstop program results in 43 arrests related to impaired driving
A A
Winnipeg Police Services have released Checkstop numbers from the holiday campaign.
RELATED: Impaired driving trend climbing high in Manitoba
Here are the totals from the 5 weeks:
- 5231 vehicles stopped
- 106 roadside breath tests completed
- 10 fails
- 17 warns
- 43 arrests related to impaired driving
- 12 other arrests
- 115 traffic tickets issued
Police said of the impaired driving arrests, 33 were men, 10 were women. The average age of those arrested was 37-years-old: the youngest person was 21, the oldest was 64.
The average blood alcohol rating was twice the statutory limit.
Names of the people arrested have not yet been released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.