Winnipeg holiday checkstop program results in 43 arrests related to impaired driving

Winnipeg Police Services have released Checkstop numbers from the holiday campaign.

Here are the totals from the 5 weeks:

5231 vehicles stopped

106 roadside breath tests completed 10 fails 17 warns

43 arrests related to impaired driving

12 other arrests

115 traffic tickets issued

Police said of the impaired driving arrests, 33 were men, 10 were women. The average age of those arrested was 37-years-old: the youngest person was 21, the oldest was 64.

The average blood alcohol rating was twice the statutory limit.

Names of the people arrested have not yet been released.