Festive Checkstop program
January 2, 2018 12:07 pm

Winnipeg holiday checkstop program results in 43 arrests related to impaired driving

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg police charged 43 people with impaired driving related offences over the holidays.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News / File
A A

Winnipeg Police Services have released Checkstop numbers from the holiday campaign.

RELATED: Impaired driving trend climbing high in Manitoba

Here are the totals from the 5 weeks:

  • 5231 vehicles stopped
  • 106 roadside breath tests completed
    • 10 fails
    • 17 warns
  • 43 arrests related to impaired driving
  • 12 other arrests
  • 115 traffic tickets issued

Police said of the impaired driving arrests, 33 were men, 10 were women. The average age of those arrested was 37-years-old: the youngest person was 21, the oldest was 64.

The average blood alcohol rating was twice the statutory limit.

Names of the people arrested have not yet been released.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrests
Checkstop
Festive Checkstop program
Impaired Driving
Police
Traffic Tickets
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News