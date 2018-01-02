Toddler dies in fire at Trois-Rivières home

A child is dead after a fire tore through a home in Cap-de-la-Madeleine, in Trois-Rivières, Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out around midnight on Massicotte Street.

According to authorities, the child’s parents jumped out of a window to safety, but the three-year-old toddler child was trapped on the second floor.

The couple was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, but are expected to survive.

Officers are working to figure out what caused the fire.

It took some time for firefighters to extinguish the fire due to the cold -28 C weather overnight.