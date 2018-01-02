Science
January 2, 2018 11:12 am
Updated: January 2, 2018 11:29 am

PHOTOS: Supermoon lights up social media as it wraps up 1st full day of 2018

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

The first full day of 2018 wrapped up with a rare supermoon, lighting up the night’s sky around the world.

The new year kicked off with the first of two supermoons to illuminate the night’s sky in January. According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when a moon becomes full when it’s at or near its closest point to Earth, also known as perigee.

Stargazers will also be treated to a second supermoon on Jan. 31, which will coincide with a total lunar eclipse, with totality viewable on the west coast of North America and across the Pacific Ocean. A partial eclipse will be viewable for those on the east coast, but skywatchers will have to get up early in the morning for a chance to see it.

supermoon-new-year_1

A supermoon rises behind a statue of George Washington on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Trenton, New Jersey.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
supermoon-new-year_2

The first supermoon of the year rises above the Vegas Strip on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP
supermoon-new-year_3

A supermoon is seen rising in Pieta, Malta, Jan. 1, 2018.

Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi
supermoon-new-year_4

A plane makes its final approach to London’s Heathrow Airport as the supermoon rises on Jan. 1, 2018.

Reuters/ Toby Melville
supermoon-new-year_5

A supermoon is seen rising above the skyline of London, U.K. on Jan. 1, 2018.

Reuters/Toby Melville
supermoon-new-year_6

A supermoon is seen above the Hudson River and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge from Nyack, New York, Jan. 1, 2018.

Reuters/Mike Segar
supermoon-new-year_8

Supermoon rises over Chicago, Illinois on Jan. 1, 2018.

Bilgin sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Jan. 31 supermoon is also the second full moon for the month, making it a “blue moon” or a “super blue moon,” according to NASA. Blue moons occur every two and a half years, the space agency noted.

Here’s a look at the supermoon through the eyes of social media.

 

