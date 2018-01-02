PHOTOS: Supermoon lights up social media as it wraps up 1st full day of 2018

The first full day of 2018 wrapped up with a rare supermoon, lighting up the night’s sky around the world.

The new year kicked off with the first of two supermoons to illuminate the night’s sky in January. According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when a moon becomes full when it’s at or near its closest point to Earth, also known as perigee.

Stargazers will also be treated to a second supermoon on Jan. 31, which will coincide with a total lunar eclipse, with totality viewable on the west coast of North America and across the Pacific Ocean. A partial eclipse will be viewable for those on the east coast, but skywatchers will have to get up early in the morning for a chance to see it.

The Jan. 31 supermoon is also the second full moon for the month, making it a “blue moon” or a “super blue moon,” according to NASA. Blue moons occur every two and a half years, the space agency noted.

Here’s a look at the supermoon through the eyes of social media.

The first #SuperMoon of 2018 looking like it was sledging down the slopes as it appeared over the Ochil hills #supermoon2018 #NewYearsDay @StormHour @bbcweather pic.twitter.com/oCgDojalkS — Brian Smith (@ibri_clacks) January 1, 2018

So cool to get a #SuperMoon on #NewYearsDay2018! Here's the #supermoon2018 rising behind #Seattle skyline as a Washington state ferry goes by. pic.twitter.com/BkNT7LG95E — Sigma Sreedharan (@sigmas) January 2, 2018

Super-moon rising over the Gulf Islands shot from Roberts Bay BC #supermoon2018 pic.twitter.com/jBOTB19ELR — southisland (@hoteloscarzulu) January 2, 2018

#supermoon2018 Have you seen tonight's supermoon? Lucky to have clear skies over #Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/4YrbbwQiv1 — Deirdre McDonald #FBPE (@deewallace32) January 1, 2018